Govt committed to ending cattle rustling - Alupo

The Vice President (VP) has reassured victims of cattle theft in Teso Sub-region that the government is committed to ending the vice.

Ms Jessica Alupo’s remarks come at the backdrop of intensified cattle raids on the Teso border with Karamoja Sub-region.

The attacks are allegedly being perpetuated by Karimojong warriors.

Ms Alupo, who made the comments while officiating at the belated Amuria District Women’s Day celebrations at Angorom Primary School playgrounds on Friday, handed over a brand new ambulance from Teso Affairs ministry to Amuria District hospital.

The VP said the matter of re-emerging cattle raids has been brought to the attention of the commander-in-chief, President Museveni.

“This matter is in the hands of the commander-in-chief, who is President Museveni. It will be handled to its logical conclusion,” Ms Alupo said.

She added that the government plans to extend electricity to all sub-county headquarters, schools, health centre’s and probably all trading centres in the country.

In attendance

The Minister of Teso Affairs, Mr Kenneth Obote Ogalo, and several district leaders, MPs, head teachers of various schools within Teso Sub-region attended the function.

Ms Alupo asked Teso leaders to rally the sub-region to embrace government programmes designed to fight poverty.

She encouraged the locals to participate in the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and Operation Wealth Creation.

Ms Alupo pledged government’s continued commitment in addressing education needs and infrastructure, especially the construction and rehabilitation of major roads and social services in the district.

Seed school

Mr Ogalo, who later preside over the commissioning of the construction of a seed school (Kalaki Katiti Seed School) in Kalaki District, said although some forces complain about the quality of education, the National Resistance Movement government is committed to having education infrastructure put in place.

He said by policy, all sub-counties should have secondary schools, which will bring education within walkable distance.