UPDF keen to restore stability in Karamoja

The joint security forces in Karamoja Sub region have assured the people of Abim District and neighbouring areas of their safety despite isolated incidents of deadly attacks on civilians in the area.

"Predominantly, Abim is a mountainous district in Northeastern Uganda with six town councils and ten sub-counties and is a non -raiding community. The security situation remains relatively calm although some armed criminal elements from Kotido, Napak and Kabong districts sneak in due to internal pressure and cross with their criminal interests to disturb the peace of others," UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson Maj Isaac Oware observed.

UPDF 3rd Division deputy commander Brig Gen Felix Busizoori said joint security have since camped in the affected districts to assess the situation and oversee adjustments in the deployments.

"We expect total calmness to return soonest. The prevailing situation in Abim is not to be taken for granted as joint security keenly takes note and consideration for possible actions," he stated on Tuesday.

He added that: "Among the tactical interventions being undertaken is the deployment of an additional UPDF battalion to curb the man-power gap in Abim District."

Abim deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Banuli Magala lauded locals for their continued cooperation with security forces.

"Top commanders took stock of the situation and visited most troublesome sub-counties as a number of tactical security interventions. These security measures are not limited to securing cattle grazing areas, dominating warriors' crossing points and maintaining close coordination with security forces in Lango and Acholi sub-regions to fight cattle rustling," Magala explained.

As a result of the ongoing operations, joint security forces (UPDF, Police, ASTU and intelligence) have since January 2023 recovered 7 guns and 30 rounds of live ammunition from suspected warriors in Abim District.

UPDF says 686 livestock have also been found and handed to rightful owners while arrests of over 100 suspects are now subjected to further investigations out of whom at least 62 suspects originating from different districts have been prosecuted by Division Court Martial based at Moroto army barracks.