Govt committed to solving Ugandan diaspora concerns, says envoy

Government is committed to solving concerns of Ugandans abroad, the senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi has said.

There are nearly 650, 000 Ugandans littered across the globe, according to estimates by the United Nations.

Addressing a group of investors and people from the East African country at the Uganda Embassy in Doha, Qatar, Walusimbi encouraged the Ugandan diaspora to “stay positive and continue focusing on work as government resolves isolated issues affecting them away from their home country.”

“Similar challenges face the diaspora communities elsewhere but government treats all Ugandans in the diaspora as one unit, thus crafting ways to resolve the one-off cases,” he told a gathering on Monday.

Meanwhile, Walusimbi also urged accelerated investments and fostering trade, through value-addition and exportation of Ugandan traditional agricultural products, like pineapples and oranges to the new huge markets in Qaar and its neighbouring Gulf States.

On his part, the deputy head of the Ugandan embassy, Ambassador Muhammed Baswari Kezaala, commended Ugandans in Qatar for being well-organized and united.

“Uganda’s government should consider providing business operators a cargo airline to ease sending and receiving of goods. This will also help in promoting Uganda,” he remarked.

Speaking at the same gathering, the Sheema NRM Entrepreneurs' League chairperson Biziira Boaz Webare called upon business people to take advantage of opportunities in Uganda and invest in the country.

Consequently, a delegation of potential investors is expected in Uganda in October 2023, to exploit the vast investment opportunities.

In their joint remarks, Ugandans in Qatar hailed the presidency for establishing the embassy and diaspora desks which “have brought by far better services closer to them.”

Diplomatic sources say Uganda is inches closer to signing a tripartite bilateral labour agreement involving its nationals and Qatar.

However, Ugandans in Qatar have already benefited from likely opportunities of the agreement, with performing arts group, 'Twegatte Dance Troupe', ranked among top performers at the 2022 World Cup.

“As a result, some members of the group led by the Ugandans in Qatar Head of Cultural Affairs & NRM Chapter Benson Akampurira were awarded scholarships in Canada and USA where they will perform at the 2026 World Cup,” the Ugandan embassy notes.