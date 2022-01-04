Omicron: Infections hit 9,000 as 22 die in 7 days

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,449 Covid-19 cases in the last seven days which is a whopping 67 percent increase when compared with the previous seven days.

The cases were detected between December 25 and December 31 after testing 44,711 people. But in the previous seven days stretching from December 18 to December 24, a slightly lower number, 4,672 cases were reported after testing 37,132 people.

The spike in infections is also being reflected in the increasing number of deaths from the contagion as hospitals record new admissions. The country registered 22 coronavirus deaths between December 25 and December 31. This was a 96 percent increase when compared with only one virus death reported between December 18 and December 24.

Government scientists have attributed the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases to the highly transmissible Omicron variant which was imported into the country, majorly by international travellers.

Dr Henry Kyobe, the national incident commander for Covid-19, said violation of preventive measures such as social distancing, handwashing and wearing of facemasks is increasing the spread of Omicron and other variants.

“The cases were imported through Entebbe [international airport], Elegu, Mutukula [land border point]. So, when these infected people enter the country, there is a likelihood of the creation of micro clusters of transmission that can drive secondary local transmission,” Dr Kyobe said yesterday.

Some health experts are also concerned that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on the transport sector could worsen the spread of the virus.

Last week, while announcing the reopening of the economy, President Museveni said: “The transport sector, which has been operating at half capacity, will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as both the travellers and the operators are fully-vaccinated, except those below 18 years of age.”

One of the top scientists in the national Covid-19 taskforce, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, told Daily Monitor that over-relying on Covid-19 vaccines could plunge the country into disaster.

“Omicron doesn’t respect vaccines. Those who are vaccinated are equally as susceptible as the unvaccinated,” the source said.

“It is not wrong to ask passengers to show proof of vaccination, but ensuring that people follow SOPs is very important to minimise transmission of coronavirus.”

Many transport operators and Ugandans are challenging the plan to bar the unvaccinated or the partially vaccinated from using public transport means.

Only around 3.7 million Ugandans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while around 9.9 million have received their first shot of the vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccination exercise, which is targeting 21.9 million Ugandans who are 18 years and above, started in March last year and is still ongoing across the country.

Health experts have blamed the limited number of Ugandans who are vaccinated against Covid-19 on vaccine hesitancy, failure of government to make vaccines reach some communities and hoarding of vaccines by rich countries which had earlier hampered access.

But the country managed to break through barriers of limited vaccine access and has now acquired a total of 32.6 million doses of vaccines through donation and direct procurement. From this, 20 million have been dispatched and used for vaccination in districts while 12 million are yet at National Medical Stores (NMS).

Soaring deaths

The rise in cases is also being reflected in the increasing number of deaths from the contagion.

The average number of people in hospitals, however, still stands at 84, which is an indication that most beds are still empty. President Museveni said the country has 3,100 beds for Covid-19 patients.

He warned that the decision to lift Covid-19 restrictions will be reversed if Covid-19 high dependence and intensive care units bed occupancy exceeds 50 percent and if the daily rate of hospitalisation for severely and critically ill patients, is sustained at 30 per day for five days in two or more Covid-19 treatment units. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in government hospitals are 187 and HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds are 475.

Dr Emmanuel Tugainayo, the director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, said week that the only deaths they registered during the resurgence are among the unvaccinated.

“Vaccines are effective in reducing the risk of severe disease and death,” he said.