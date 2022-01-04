Prime

Omicron: Infections hit 9,000 as 22 die in 7 days

Health workers attend to a Covid-19 patient in an ICU at Mulago National Referral Hospital early 2021. PHOTO/ PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Government scientists attribute the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
  • The rise in cases is also being reflected in the increasing number of deaths from the contagion. 

The Ministry of Health has reported 9,449 Covid-19 cases in the last seven days which is a whopping 67 percent increase when compared with the previous seven days.

