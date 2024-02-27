Speeding govt vehicle claims demonstrator’s life in Kagadi

Police in Kagadi District are investigating circumstances surrounding a harrowing incident on Monday morning when a speeding vehicle belonging to the area's local government tragically crushed one of the demonstrators.

Residents were demonstrating over the government's failure to tarmac the 31-kilometre Muhorro-Ndaiga Road that connects the district to Lake Albert.

The Albertine regional police spokesperson, Mr Julius Hakiiza, said the speeding vehicle, Reg. No. UG 699M, was en route to the scene where the demonstrators had gathered but unfortunately, it hit and fatally injured one demonstrator, Magezi Tuhaise, 25, who was later pronounced dead.

"Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. The demonstration was illegal because the police were not informed about it, people should not take matters into their own hands, we have leaders where they can channel their concerns,” he said.

Mr Hakiiza said that after the incident, both the driver (Steven Tibihikira) and district chairman Mr Yosia Ndibwami (who was an occupant), continued to an undisclosed location and by Monday evening, neither the driver nor the vehicle had been presented to the police.

“Investigations started immediately and the hunt for the driver is on, he must face the law for his actions. We also managed to arrest some key figures among the demonstrators and they face charges of holding an illegal assembly,” he said.

Mr Joseph Akugizibwe, the chairperson of Muhorro Town Council Boda Boda Riders Association, revealed that the peaceful demonstration was born out of frustration with the road's poor state.

“The government through UNRA to tarmac the road but over the years, nothing has been done. We are really disappointed,” he said.