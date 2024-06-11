Govt earmarks Shs96b to develop Entebbe

State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye has launched a Shs96.62 billion five–year integrated urban development master plan to repair and connect all roads and key infrastructure within Entebbe Municipality.

Part of the money, according to the minister, will be used to revamp Entebbe Central Market–the oldest such facility in the area.

“The whole project is $608 million which is a loan from the World Bank, but Entebbe is to receive Shs92.62 billion which covers two components; municipal development grant and institutional strengthening grant which is mainly for capacity building,” he said on Tuesday.

He urged Entebbe leaders to internalize the project and fit it into a bigger plan to avoid what he termed blunders.

Kyofatogabye emphasized that release of funds for the project in each financial year will be premised on performance of the grant during the previous period.

“If you fail to produce good results, you will lose the money and eventually the project will be terminated with immediate effect. This project was carefully designed and will end in 2028,” he remarked during a stakeholders’ meeting at Entebbe Municipal Council on.

He added: “Make sure you identify roads that can open up to Entebbe Municipality and ensure each road connects to the major trunk road. As you do this, make sure a functional grievance committee is put in place to address loopholes that may lead to suspension of the project.”

Entebbe Municipal Council Town Clerk Emmanuel Mugisha Gakyalo pledged effective project implementation.

“Every financial year, we will be receiving a fraction of that money approximately to a tune of Shs25 billion and if we perform well, we will be able to access all the Shs92.62 billion,’’ he noted.

He revealed that Entebbe received Shs391 million under the institutional strengthening grant for the ending FY2023-24.

“This money came two months ago, but we were able to look at the activities that would easily be implemented within that period and so far, we are moving on well. For the case of Municipal Development Grant, we shall begin to access funds in the coming FY2024-2025,’’ Mugisha noted.

About the projects