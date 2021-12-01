Prime

Govt extends application deadline for study loans

Makerere University students on campus. Some university managements wanted the deadline application for the study loans extended. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • At least 3,000 loan beneficiaries have completed their studies and are slated to start servicing their loans.

More than 20,000 students from various government universities are relieved after  government bowed to pressure and considered extension of the deadline for study loans.

