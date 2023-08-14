Govt finalises plan to replace 70-year-old risky Ssezibwa Bridge

Government has finalised plans to replace the 70-year-old “risky” Ssezibwa Bridge on the Kayunga-Mukono Highway, authorities have said.

According to the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) executive director Allen Kagina, construction of the new bridge starts in the Financial Year 2023-24.

“We are going to table a supplementary budget in Parliament so that we get the funds to commence the construction of the Ssezibwa and River Katonga Bridge on Kampala–Masaka highway,” Ms Kagina said without necessarily disclosing the planned amount both projects would cost.

Kagina, together with Kayunga District officials who included the area chairperson LCV Andrew Muwonge and RDC Moses Ddumba, inspected the two sites during the weekend.

The inspection followed a recent public outcry about the poor state of the bridge which had developed cracks with broken and rusted metals.

According to Kagina, Ssezibwa Bridge which was built in 1953 by the colonial government has outlived its lifespan.

Mechanical experts say it is not only risky to road users but also small, given the increased road traffic.

“The design of the new bridge has already been done. The new concrete bridge will be bigger, have a pedestrian walkway and with a lifespan of 120 years,” Kagina highlighted.

Currently, trailers and big vehicles loaded with merchandise such as

sugarcanes have to offload some goods before crossing Ssezibwa Bridge, which results in traffic delays.

Additionally, only one vehicle can cross the bridge at a time.

Ms Kagina hinted that traffic on the road is expected to increase during the construction of the Jinja Expressway, noting that in the period, “most vehicles currently using the Kampala-Jinja Highway will be diverted to use the Njeru-Kayunga-Gayaza Road.”

Muwonge expressed need for construction of the bridge to start immediately.

“Many travellers who want to beat traffic jam have now abandoned the Kampala-Jinja highway. Construction should kick off soon to save road users the risk of using the risky bridge,” he said.