Govt gives income projects to former wetland encroachers

Ntungamo District leaders hand over goats to former Rufuha wetland encroachers  last week. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • Districts in Kigezi have been categorised under the Maziba basin while those in Ankole have been put under the Rwizi basin with the aim of restoring wetlands.

The government with funding from the European Union has offered alternative livelihood projects to former  wetland encroachers in Ntungamo District to avert the dangers associated with climate change.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.