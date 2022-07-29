Govt guides RDCs on media

The Minister of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has directed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to use all channels of communication, including social media, to promote government programmes and counter government critics.

The minister made the remarks during the ongoing RDCs, RCCs and deputies induction at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, yesterday.

Dr Baryomunsi said the media is a critical weapon that the RDCs should use to take on those criticising government programmes but also pass relevant information to citizens.

The minister reminded the commissioners of the free airtime on government radio and television stations, as provided for in the laws.

“You are also responsible for mobilising and sensitising the public about government programmes. This includes vigorously engaging, communicating and sensitising the public in your areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

Dr Baryomunsi also advised the RDCs, RCCs and their deputies to fight poverty through government development programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

He cautioned the commissioners against sectarianism, saying the vice could throw the numerous achievements of government into turmoil.

The deputy coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and chairperson of Wazzalendo Sacco, Uganda People’s Defence Forces savings arm, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, urged the RDCs and RCCs to emulate the army in sacrificing to work amid scarcity as a way of demonstrating patriotism.

Senior presidential advisor on Research, Dr Daniel Ssekiboobo Isabirye, said the trainees should do a capacity needs assessment and develop manuals that would guide them in execution of their duties.