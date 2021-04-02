Govt intervenes in delayed Masaka market project

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The State minister for Local Government, Ms Jennifer Namuyangu, has tasked the vendors of Masaka Central Market to monitor the ongoing construction works.

The minister said traders will share part of the blame if the contractor does shoddy work.

She also indicated that the contractor could have handed over a complete project but was delayed by changes in designs suggested by vendors.

The project, which is funded by African Development Bank and the Uganda government to the tune of Shs18.4b, is a joint venture between Multiplex Ltd and Alshams Construction Company Ltd.

The construction of the market commenced in February 2018 and was initially expected to be completed by February 2020.

However, the contractor has failed to complete the work despite having his contract extended four times. The construction works stand at 90 per cent.

The minister also said 12 market projects across the country, whose construction started at the same time, have since been commissioned.

“I have given Masaka Central Market much time because the contract was awarded to a Ugandan and now that we have the final extension up to June 11, I implore the vendors to closely monitor the work and ensure there is value for money,” Ms Namuyangu said while meeting local leaders and vendors representatives in Masaka City on Wednesday.

She also said some casual workers had complained of poor paying, which could have delayed the work.

“This has prompted some workers to shift blame to government,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Mwebaze, the project manager from the Ministry of Local Government, said they were prompted to extend the deadline for handing over the project from March 31 to June 11 after realising that the contractor had not completed some of the work that included plastering, plumbing and painting.

“We only seek commitment from the contractor that the project will be handed over on the set deadline [June 11] because this is the last extension we are making,” he said.

Mr Moses Ndege Bbosa, the managing director Multiplex Ltd, promised to complete the project by June 11.

Ms Edith Namande, who represented vendors, said any further delay to complete the market affects them.

“We lose merchandise whenever it rains, government should get serious this time round,” she said.

Market capacity

The new market, once complete, is expected to have a working space for more than 2,000 vendors, which is twice the number that was previously working at the old market.

It will have an agro-processing facility, stalls, lock-ups, shops, cold rooms, restaurants, a parking yard and loading and offloading areas. It will also have drainage ways, solid waste bays, firefighting facilities, washrooms and banking halls.

