Govt launches digital system to monitor building devts

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has launched a new Building Industry Management System (BIMS), a digital platform to enable the government and other stakeholders in the sector to monitor all building developments across the country.

The platform was developed by National Building Review Board (NBRB), a government body in charge of monitoring building developments, together with National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U).

Speaking at the launch on Friday last week, Gen Katumba lauded NBRB for the technology, adding that new buildings are mushrooming but few developers are being approved.

“Building developments are being monitored by local authorities, which has not been a simple task given the bigger numbers of construction sites emerging daily. Additionally, there has been inconsistence in the enforcement of the available laws, but with the standard platform being launched today, I am sure all these have been cured,” Gen Katumba said.

He added: “It will also enable those who are not satisfied with the decisions of the local authorities to appeal to the board. I expect no more delays in the application and approvals of building and occupation permits since the public now expects quick, efficient and transparent processes. The ultimate goal should be to put a stop to the endless building accidents that give our country a negative image.”

Ms Flavia Bwire, the NBRB executive director, said the system will enable structure developers to apply for the building and occupation permits as well as pay building control fees without engaging middlemen.

“The system will also enable developers to schedule routine building inspections and also get instant feedback for the services requested online. Users will also be able to verify accredited professionals using the same platform,” Ms Bwire said.

She added: “Poor standards in the building sector had led to numerous building accidents causing loss of lives and property. BIMS is going to change the status quo by improving efficiency, transparency and predictability in the building control process.”

At least 22 authorities received IT equipment, including computers and printers to ensure that they can easily access the platform.

The system is currently used by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Kira Municipality in the monitoring of building operations.

How system works