Govt, local authorities clash over single fuel pumps in Masaka

Government officials and local authorities have clashed over the operation of single fuel pumps in amid public outcry on the risks they pose to Masaka City communities.

For instance, Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja says the single pump filling stations are a threat since they don’t comply with the existing laws.

In some areas, single pump fuel stations are very close to each other yet major fuel stations are separated by over 500 metres.

“Single fuel pumps are built in residential areas and sometimes in sharp corners or road reserves. It’s high time you led us to sort this mess,” she said during a stakeholders meeting involving people in the fuel business in Masaka City.

Masaka District chairperson Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto complained about licensed fuel stations in wetlands.

“Many of the mushrooming fuel stations are constructed in swamps yet there is no Environmental Impact Assessment carried out. Why do you permit such businesses?” he asked.

Although local authorities in the districts of Masaka, Mpigi and Butambala blame regulators, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the energy ministry, for working in isolation, the latter say some of the illegal single pumps are authorized by unscrupulous local leaders .

Rev Frank Tukwasibwe, the commissioner of the Petroleum Supplies Department at Uganda’s energy ministry directed local government leaders to stop licensing fuel businesses.

“Licensing of single pumps! They are paying for license out of ignorance and operating illegally per Section 47 of the Petroleum Supply Act 2003,” he explained.

“It is true we have failed to handle all un-licensed fuel stations but the liability is with local authorities who approve their plans and charge license fees which make them feel comfortable. I blame you,” he remarked.

Steven Ngobya, the chairperson of Single Pump Fuel Owners in Masaka City decried contradicting guidelines from Ugandan authorities.

“The Environmental Impact Assessment Study costs over Shs20 million yet we pay trade licenses and other taxes. The capital injected in most of these ventures doesn’t exceed Shs10 million,” he said as he expressed need for policy review.

The UNBS executive director David Livingstone Ebiru told the meeting tha the process of authorising fuel businesses begins with local governments, which cancel or approve site plans.

“We approve what you recommend. It is the physical planning offices to take blame because we don’t know your topography,” he guided.