Upgrading Masaka recreational grounds to cost Shs16b

Masaka City leadership has flagged off the rehabilitation of Masaka Recreational Grounds into a modern sports centre to boost sports in the Greater Masaka area.

Masaka Recreational Grounds, which sits on 7 acres in the heart of Masaka City, is one of the oldest stadiums in Uganda.

According to Masaka City Clerk Godfrey Bemayisa, government allocated Shs16.5 billion to reconstruct the facility and standardize it with capacity to host both national and international games.

“The city will receive funds in phases. For the first phase, the city received Sh6 billion where we have since contracted the consultant to carry out designs,” he said during the launch of the project on October 13.

The said contract was awarded to Cornerstone Designs and Engineering Limited at Shs1.45 billion for three months.

Eng Caroline Namaga Kisawuzi, the project coordinator called for total support from the community and leaders to enable her team conduct well tallying designs without obstacles.

“The design scope is aiming at proving a pitch with an artificial turf, basketball court, netball court, spaces for indoor games and a swimming pool on the lower half of the pitch,” she said adding that “in surrounding areas, they will erect some commercial structures like cultural shops, restaurants and sports shops that will generate revenue for the Council.”

“There will also be conference halls which will be hired by other users.” she added

Authorities noted that after receiving the architectural designs, the main contractor for the project will be sourced.

“The people of Masaka are waiting for a stadium that will add revenue to the coffers of the city and income to pockets of the dwellers,” Nyendo /Mukungwe legislator and also Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga said as he asked the contractor to offer a “functional and flexible facility.”

Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Ronald Katende asked the contractor to expedite the surveying process and report any encroachers who will be dealt with immediately.

“Government has committed a lot of funds and anybody who stands in the way of making this project a reality we decisively be dealt with,” he said.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja said after upgrading Masaka Recreational Centre, focus will turn to Bulando, a city suburb where they plan to set up another multibillion stadia in partnership with private investors.