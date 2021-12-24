Govt offices face eviction from Buganda land over tenancy

Buganda Kingdom has asked government offices on its Kyadondo County headquarters at Kasangati, Wakiso District, to regularise their tenancy by the end of this month or face eviction.

Ms Lilian Kaddu, the chief executive officer of Namulondo Investments, in a November 10 letter, asked the resident district commissioner, the office of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the district internal security officer (DISO) to regularise their stay, citing the 2013 agreement between the Kabaka and government.

The warning comes amid a row between the Ssaza administration and dozens of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldiers, who according to Buganda Kingdom officials, have assumed the security of the Ssaza, sometimes barring visitors.

Ms Kaddu said all efforts by Namulondo Investments and Buganda officials to have this implemented have been in vain.

“This is to request you to formalise your tenancy before December 31 to avoid unnecessary inconveniences,” she said.

The county chief, Ms Agnes Kibirige, accused the UPDF soldiers of misconduct and poor sanitation.

“If you asked me to visit the pit-latrines we previously had at the headquarters, I would ask you to wait until you return to your place. Sanitation and hygiene here is at a high risk,” Ms Kibirige said.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Yasin Ndidde, acknowledged the problem, saying they were improving the sanitation.

He said it is important and strategic for the army to reside at Ssaza grounds, and that formalisation of their stay is being handled at higher levels. The army has also been accused of preventing the kingdom subjects and other visitors from accessing the county offices.

When Monitor visited the Ssaza grounds, there were dozens of army tents. Some soldiers roamed freely while others chatted away in small groups. Soldiers manned the security at the three gates.