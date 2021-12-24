Prime

Govt offices face eviction from Buganda land over tenancy

By  JAMES KABENGWA

  • The warning comes amid a row between the Ssaza administration and dozens of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldiers, who according to Buganda Kingdom officials, have assumed the security of the Ssaza, sometimes barring visitors.
Buganda Kingdom has asked government offices on its Kyadondo County headquarters at Kasangati, Wakiso District, to regularise their tenancy by the end of this month or face eviction.
Ms Lilian Kaddu, the chief executive officer of Namulondo Investments, in a November 10 letter, asked the resident district commissioner, the office of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the district internal security officer (DISO) to regularise their stay,  citing the 2013 agreement between the Kabaka and government.

