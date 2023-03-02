Govt official among 100 missing cult members in Serere

Police in East Kyoga have mounted a search for at least 100 members of a religious cult who have reportedly gone missing in Serere District.

The missing sect members belong to Christ Disciples Church (CDC) based in Obululun Village, Bugondo Sub County while others are from the areas of Kidetok Town Council and Olwa Village in Pingire Town Council- all in Serere District.

Among those reported missing is the acting Serere District Commercial Officer Simon Peter Opolot together with his wife.

East Kyoga police spokesperson Oscar Ageca Thursday afternoon told journalists that “the missing members started disappearing in February 2023.”

Additionally, police are particularly hunting for the sect leaders Rev James Enyaku and Augustine Orago to help in the investigations.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the leadership of the church allegedly convinced their members that God had a plan for them to go and spread the gospel in Ethiopia, an idea many seem to have accepted- and subsequently vanished,” Ageca explained.

“Police are working to locate the leadership of the church and to ascertain the exact whereabouts of the missing members,” he added.

According to police, each missing member was asked to contribute Shs2million for processing papers and to provide a bag of flour before they vanished.

“Followers consequently sold off their property such as cattle, land and other household items to raise the money. Those who met the requirements were allegedly moved by the church leadership to Ethiopia,” police noted.