Govt okays hospitals to recruit more medics

Uganda Medical Association has asked the management of public hospitals to expedite the recruitment of critical staff following the lifting of the ban by the government.

Dr Herbert Luswata, the president of the Association told journalists in Kampala yesterday that the ban on recruitment affected health service delivery because of prevailing human resource gaps in public facilities.

He said doctor and nurse positions are most affected, with current “staffing coverage ranging from 21 percent to 63 percent (average 42 percent), leaving a significant gap”.

“We commend the government for lifting the temporary suspension on recruitment, which significantly hampered healthcare delivery. This delayed promotions for various healthcare providers and stagnated careers for five to 15 years despite meeting promotion requirements and led to the unemployment of doctors and other public health service cadres,” Dr Luswata added.

The information about the lifting of the ban on recruitment of “critical staff in National, Specialised and Regional Referral Hospitals” is contained in a February 19 letter by the Ministry of Public Service to the Health Ministry.

Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, said in the letter that the ban was lifted following an audit by the government and clearance by Cabinet.

In the letter, Ms Bitarakwate indicated that the Finance minstry Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, had written in April last year, advising the Ministry of Public Service to issue a letter to the service to temporarily suspend recruitment in Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Local Governments to allow the Auditor General finalise the comprehensive audit of the payroll.

“Guidance was issued by this ministry to the above effect and although the Auditor General has finalised the payroll audit, this ministry together with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development is reviewing the wage bill in line with the recommendations of the Auditor General,” the letter to the Health ministry reads.

“Notwithstanding the above guidance, given the directives of Cabinet under Minute No. 35 (CT 2024), the Ministry of Health is hereby notified that the Responsible Officers of the underlisted hospitals with surplus wage as per the report of the Auditor General can proceed to recruit prioritized critical positions in 2023/2024 financial year,” the letter reads further.

Next steps

Ms Bitarakwate asked the management of hospitals to submit to the Secretary, of the Health Service Commission, vacancies within the limits of the available funds.

The permanent secretary indicated that 21 major public health facilities have a total wage bill of around Shs43 billion for them to go ahead and recruit the critical staff.

Facilities with the highest wage bill are Hoima Regional Referral Hospital (RRH) with Shs9.2 billion, Kawempe National Referral Hospital (Shs4.6 billion), and Moroto Regional Referral Hospital (Shs4.5 billion).

Dr Luswata, in his comments, said all regional and national referral hospital directors should immediately provide available position information to the Health Services Commission (HSC) for advertisement and recruitment.

“This will address unemployment and underemployment and facilitate promotions and career progression. Parliament should allocate a budget for doctor recruitment in local governments, particularly HCIIIs,” he said.