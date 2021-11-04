Government embarks on reopening Sango Bay Estate land boundaries

Police officers guard surveyors opening boundaries in Kanamiti Village ,Kakuuto sub-county Kyotera District on November 2, 2021. Photo | Wilson Kutamba

By  Wilson Kutamba  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

  • The exercise, which kicked off last week will cover 247 square miles part of which is currently occupied by thousands of squatters. 

The government has started reopening boundaries on the disputed Sango Bay Estate land in Kyotera District.

