Govt orders varsities to set up vaccination centres

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health services, in a November 5 letter, asked vice chancellors to work with district health officers to implement this in a move to complete vaccination of all targeted students.

“To quickly reach the 350,000 learners in post-primary institutions, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education are collaborating to make vaccination service points more accessible to students,” Dr Mwebesa wrote.

Dr Mwebesa said the government is prioritising Covid-19 vaccination as a strategic intervention to control the pandemic and to allow safe and sustainable reopening of the economy. President Museveni earlier said the economy would be fully reopened in January whether people are vaccinated or not.

