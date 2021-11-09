Govt orders varsities to set up vaccination centres

A health worker administers a Covid-19 jab to a man at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala in June 2021. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General of Health services, in a November 5 letter, asked vice chancellors to work with district health officers to implement this in a move to complete vaccination of all targeted students.

KAMPALA.  The Ministry of Health has ordered vice chancellors of all public universities to establish vaccination points within their campuses for learners’ easy access.

