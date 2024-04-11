Govt plans to castrate dogs over rising bites

Dr.Rogers Ruyonga (left), Private Secretary for Ventrinary Affairs, State House and students of Makerere University, college of Veterinary medicine vaccinate a dog against rabies in Kyanja, Nakawa
division, Kampala. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA.

By  LYDIA FELLY AKULLU

  • Dr Kasiita warned of the grave danger of rabies, a viral disease transmitted through dog bites, saying 99 percent of rabies cases in Uganda originate from dogs. He said once the signs of rabies start to show, one cannot recover because rabies is fatal. 