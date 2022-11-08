Boy,5, killed by stray dogs en route to school

Residents of Kayunga village, Mateete Sub County, Sembabule District were left in grief and anger after a five- year-old pupil was attacked and killed by stray dogs as he trekked to school, located about 2kms from his home.

A pack of about six dogs is said to have pounced on Dan Matovu and mauled him to death last week.

The pupil’s father, Mr Nyansio Matovu told this reporter that his son was trekking to school in the wee hours of last Thursday morning when he was attacked.

“He was heading to Kayunga nursery school where he has been studying in primary one before he got attacked. By the time locals who were in the nearby gardens responded, the dogs had already pulled out his intestines. He died before I even arrived,” his father said.

Kayunga village LCI chairperson, Mr Sam Lukanga said they had earlier reported to veterinary authorities in the district about the increase in the number of stray dogs in the area but there was no action taken.

“We have been complaining all along to all concerned authorities about the increased number of stray dogs but there was no response and now we have started losing people to dogs. We appeal to the veterinary office in Sembabule to immediately do something to contain the dogs,” he said.

He said both Mateete and Miteete sub counties have witnessed an increase in the number of stray dogs posing a danger to residents. He said some residents had already lost their livestock and birds to dog attacks.

When contacted, the district veterinary officer, Dr Angello Ssali said he had not received any fresh report about stray dogs in Mateete Sub County.

“I don’t have reports on stray dogs in Mateete Sub County. The only report we got was in September this year. We vaccinated most of the stray dogs and killed others in the same sub county,” he said.

In his weekly press briefing at police headquarters in Kampala, the Force’s spokesperson, Fred Enanga said yesterday that detectives were searching for the owner of the deadly canines.

“Our Police are actively investigating the owner of these dogs and calling upon members of the public who might have information about the owners to reach out to the Police,” Mr Enanga told journalists.

Several dog attacks have been reported from different parts of the country since last year.