Govt plans to gazette sand as a mineral 

The State for Minerals, Mr Peter Lokeris, has said the government is in the process of considering to gazette construction materials such as sand and murrum as minerals to generate revenue.

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • The Bill proposes that a  person who conducts prospecting, exploration, mining, processing, refining or other beneficiation operation under Uganda’s jurisdiction without an authorisation shall be liable to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand currency points or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both .

 While appearing before Parliament’s Natural Resources Committee yesterday, Mr Lokeris said the government wants to regulate the extraction and export of the resources by foreign-based companies.

