Govt releases PDM funds for 3rd quarter

The State Minister of Finance-in-charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, has revealed that the government has released Shs25m for each parish under the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the third quarter of the current financial year.

According to Mr Musasizi, this is testimony that the government is committed to the success of the programme, which is expected to fight poverty.

“Government has released Shs25m for each parish in Uganda to fund the PDM programme. This is in addition to the Shs32m that was recently released for the same programme,” he said.

“Government is committed to ensuring that this programme succeeds for the benefit of the targeted community members as another way of wealth creation,” he added.

The minister was on Saturday speaking at the thanksgiving ceremony of Mr Deusdedit Kakwenza and his wife Steria as they celebrated their 50 years of marriage in Ryakarimira Town Council, Kabale District.

Mr Musasizi appealed to Ugandans to embrace the cashless economy through the use of mobile money and the banking system as a way of reducing the cost of printing money. He also revealed that the government is committed to construct the tourism roads around Lake Bunyonyi.

“The procurement process for the construction of tourism roads around Lake Bunyonyi is soon beginning,” Mr Musasizi said.

State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, appealed to Ugandans to work hard so that they can support their families.

“I will continue to lobby for the extension of clean piped water and electricity for both home consumption and the establishment of cottage industries in Kabale District,” Mr Bahati said.

Kabale Diocese Bishop Callist Rubaramira, who was the main celebrant at the thanksgiving mass, asked the married couples to build a strong relationship based on trust, love and respect in order to avoid marriage break-ups that are common in the country.

“Many families in Uganda are breaking up because of lack of trust, love and being honest and faithful to one another. The married couples should always respect the marriage vows and always remember that marriage is a gift from God,” Bishop Rubaramira said.

Mr Kankweza and his wife attributed their successful marriage to transparency. “Our 50 years in marriage have been successful because of being honest and demonstrating true love to each other,” he said.

