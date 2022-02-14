Govt relocates landslide victims in third phase

People prepare to be relocated to Bunambutye resettlement camp in Bulambuli District from Bududa at the  weekend. PHOTO/FRED WAMBEDE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • About 22 households are set to be relocated in the phase.

When landslides occurred in early October last year in Bunanzushi Parish, Bulucheke Sub-county in Bududa District, Ms Anna Nekesa, and her family sought refuge at a nearby Bumwalye Primary School.
They shared a classroom with five other families until  January10 when the school administration told them to vacate so as to allow reopening.
“We were thrown out of the school despite the fact that we had nowhere to go. It has been tough since then because our house and everything else we had as family was destroyed by the landslides,” Ms Nekesa said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.