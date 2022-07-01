Govt renovates staff units at Busolwa Hospital

The government has started renovating 74 housing units at Busolwe General Hospital in Butaleja District to address challenges of accommodation.

Some of the dilapidated staff quarters have never been renovated for more than 40 years.

The hospital has 118 health workers, but it has been providing housing facilities to a small percentage, something locals say had tremendously affected service delivery.

The Monitor investigations indicate that some of the health workers have been living about 30kms away from the work station.

The construction works are being undertaken by Uganda People’s Defences Force (UPDF) engineering brigade at Shs6b.

The Busolwe Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr David Okanya, said they thank the government for its intervention.

“We have 118 staff in the hospital and the government is only renovating 74 housing units. We hope they also renovate the remaining structures,” Dr Okanya said.

The 100-bed hospital, which serves both out-patients and patients, does not only operate in dilapidated structures, but also lacks reliable electricity, basic health equipment, and an ultra-scan.

Dr Ivan Mukasa, the senior medical officer attached to Busolwe Hospital, said there is need to expand the renovation works.

“We need all staff to be accommodated within the hospital premises to avoid late coming, especially the female workers who face a challenge of moving at night,”Dr Mukasa said.

The once glorified district hospital during former President Apollo Milton’s regime in 1970, has lost its glory. The facility also faces challenges of inadequate personnel, drug supplies and lack of reliable water.

The hospital serves a population of more than 200 patients on a daily basis from various districts of Budaka, Bugiri, Namutumba, and Tororo.

Butaleja District Woman MP Florence Andiru Nebanda tasked the government to elevate Busolwe Hospital to a regional referral facility if it is to provide holistic healthcare.

“We ask the government to change Busolwe Hospital to a referral hospital once the overhaul renovation is complete,” she said.





Stage

The chairperson of Butaleja, Mr Michael Higenyi Bory, said the construction works are at 45 percent.

“When the staff rent houses outside the hospital, it affected their daily productivity as they arrive at work late,” he said.

Mr Isaac Mulera Budget, a board Member of Busolwe Hospital, said the ongoing renovation doesn’t include doctors’ houses.

“The doctors are sleeping under linking roofs. The government should also work on their buildings,” Mr Mulera said.