Govt schools deserted as teachers stay away
What you need to know:
- Some parents’ are now taking advantage of the teachers’ strike to use their children in the fields and other domestic work at home.
Hundreds of schools across the country have turned into ghost-like premises as Arts teachers’ under their umbrella Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu) continue to carry on with their industrial action in pursuit of salary increment.
Across Teso Sub-region, several schools remain closed both in the urban and rural areas, with parents’ now taking advantage of the teachers’ strike to use their children in the fields and other domestic work at home.
Mr Stephen Olinga, the Kapelebyong District Inspector of Schools, said as a district, they have appealed to head teachers to keep the schools open for learners to learn on their own, equally warning parents to allow the learners access the schools for their own personal discussions as the government engages the striking teachers.
“The teachers can carry on with their strike, but we need the schools to remain open,” he said.
In Tororo, frustrated district authorities have resorted to deploying scouts to take stock of all teachers who are not willing to go back to teach.
The chief administrative officer, Mr Dunstan Balaba, said the action is a reinforcement of the earlier directive issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service directing all government employed teachers to resume duty.
In Bududa, Ms Eva Khainza, a teacher at Bukhatelema Primary School, said they will not go back to class until their issue is resolved.
“We have waited for a long time. The government should commit to our issues of salary increment before we go back to class,” she said.
Mr Robert Buyela, a teacher at Bunabumali Primary School in Bududa District, said government threats will not work.
“The situation doesn’t call for threats. If they want, let them lay us off,” he said.
Some of the schools Monitor visited in Ntoroko District, that have remained completely closed include Karugutu, Ibanda, Kasozi SDA, Nombe, Nyabusokoma, Kyamutema, Rwamabale, Umoja, Rwangara, Kachwakumu, Rwenyena, Kamuga and Itojo primary schools.
Meanwhile in Karamoja Sub-region, pupils only walk to school to get their breakfast of porridge and lunch served at schools under the World Food Programme, then they later go back to their homes.
Some of the closed schools
School and district
