Govt seeks more funding for refugees

The office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has called for more funding to support the ever increasing number of refugees in the country.

Ms Irene Abina, the acting regional refugee desk officer for South Western region, to that effect, has called upon relevant stakeholders like the World Food Programme (WFP), and other donors for more refugee funding.

“Now following the actions of the onward movers, we ask the WFP and other civil society organisations to give a hand and give more support to refugees,” Ms Abina said on Friday while visiting some of the refugee settlements in south western Uganda.

Ms Abina revealed that so far, government has engaged National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) to give support to Kyaka II settlement in Kyegegwa District and Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement in Kamwenge District.

“Having Naro [on board] would quickly deal with food shortages and create food security in the settlements. They have been giving seeds to refugees and some have already started harvesting food like beans in a period of two months and cassava in eight months among other crops, “she said.

Dr Kenneth Akankwasa, a senior research officer in the project, said even with limited funds the project had enabled refugees in Rwamwanja and Kyaka II to have food in a short period of time and that it has enabled many to stay in their respective settlements because they wanted food security.

“It’s so rewarding to see women in the camp celebrating with food grown from their own fields. This project does not only give food to the refugees but also restores faith in their efforts,” Dr Akankwasa said.

He said Naro’s intervention will focus on beans, bananas, maize, sweet potato, cassava and soybean.

Mr Alex Pajani, one of the refugees who relocated to Kenya from Kyaka II settlement, said when they reached Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, things were not the same compared to Uganda, forcing him to return.

Refugee Situation

Uganda hosts more than 1.6 million refugees in 13 districts . These are Adjuman, Isingiro, Kampala, Kamwenge, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Kyegegwa, Koboko, Lamwo, Madi-Okollo, Obongi, Terego and Yumbe.