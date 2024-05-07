Govt seeks to boost tourism in Jinja City

The government is optimistic that works on various hospitality facilities will boost tourism in Jinja City.

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Col (retired) Tom Butime, made the statement during his visit to Jinja City last week.

He, among others, commended the refurbishment of Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja City, which is nearing its conclusion. This will mark significant milestone in the six-year journey since the inception of the project.

Initiated in 2018, the comprehensive overhaul aimed to elevate the hotel’s standards to a centre of excellence while enhancing the skill set of the tourism sector’s workforce in Uganda to meet global benchmarks.

Over the years, efforts have been invested in remodelling 50 bedrooms and installing various state-of-the-art amenities, signalling a firm commitment to reclaiming its former glory.

A peek into the interior reveals a flurry of activity, indicating a concerted push to ensure the Shs24.5 billion World Bank-funded project is completed by June.





Crested Crane Hotel works

In recent weeks, the pace of work has intensified, possibly spurred by concerns over sluggish progress.

Mr Daniel Kazungu, the spokesperson for the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI), affirmed that the modern infrastructure under construction would accelerate the institute’s ambition of “becoming the centre of excellence for hospitality and tourism training”.

Mr Mark Koehler, the chairman of ROKO Construction Limited, expressed determination to wrap up their portion of the work by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Arch Design Ltd, the project’s architectural firm, reports that the general project works stand at 90 percent completion, with the additional floor nearing 80 percent.

Mr Richard Turyahabwe, the executive director of Arch Design Ltd, highlighting how the incorporation of the additional floor was contingent upon the availability of funds. Now, with the necessary resources secured, efforts are focused on installing essential facilities such as kitchens and furnishings to ensure the hotel’s full functionality upon commissioning.

Mr Richard Kawere, the principal of UHTTI, emphasised the significance of completing the hotel.

He described the venture as a flagship project for the government and a landmark achievement for hospitality and training.