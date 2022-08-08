Govt set to upgrade Katakwi health centres

Vice president Jessica Alupo has assured the district health officials that the ailing health centres in Toroma, Usuk and Ngariam counties are destined for upgrade to enable mothers have proper maternity facilities.

Ms Alupo, who is also the Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Katakwi District, was last Friday handing over 60 beds for the health facilities.

She said the maternity wards would be equipped with X-rays and scan machines as well as theatres for simple surgeries.

Ms Alupo said each county would get 20 beds.

“Soon, we shall be having the minister from the Ministry of Health and the Permanent Secretary visit Katakwi to evaluate the state of health facilities which will inform the planned move to improve health services in our district,” she said.

Ms Alupo appealed to the health officials to utilise the equipment to improve the health services.

Mr Bosco Okiror, the Usuk County MP, said everyone is a candidate to be admitted to hospital.

“It is my appeal that you handle these properties with care so that they serve the test of time,” Mr Okiror said.

Mr Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi District chairperson, said some new administrative units such as Okulonyo and Guyaguya sub-counties are operating without health facilities.

Dr Emmanuel Ongala, the Katakwi District Health Officer, applauded the office of the vice president for bridging the gap in health provision.