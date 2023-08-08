Govt sets new date for rollout of digital car number plates

The government has set a new date for the implementation of digital number plates.

The Security Minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, while appearing before Parliament’s Infrastructure Committee yesterday, said the number plates will be rolled out either October or late November.

READ: Before digital number plates become a white elephant

The minister explained that the delayed rollout was occasioned by unforeseen “logistical challenges” from the project implementer, M/s Joint Stock Company Global Security (JSCGS).

“We are going to roll out the project at the beginning of November [or] at the end of October,” Gen Muhwezi said.

“Originally, we had set the beginning of July but there were logistical problems and that could not happen but by October 31, they [service provider] will be ready to roll out,” he added.

The scheme, which was initially planned to be rolled out in March, was postponed to July 1 and later suspended indefinitely following an order by the Inspectorate of Government.

Minister Muhwezi yesterday indicated that the rollout will begin with Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“We shall begin with Kampala for obvious reasons because that is where most of the crime is committed,” he said.

ALSO READ: Car tracking deal runs into trouble

In the lead up to the initial rollout date, the Kampala Capital City Traders Association (Kacita) petitioned Parliament over the high cost incurred by motorists.

According to documents submitted to Parliament yesterday, registration and installation of the digital trackers will cost Shs714,300.

However, the government also told legislators that exchange of old registration plates for car owners will be Shs150,000 while motor cycles will be Shs50,000. In a presentation made to the committee chaired by Mr Dan Kimosho, the Commissioner for Transport Regulation and Safety at the Works Ministry, Mr Winstone Katushabe, revealed that the government was forced to delay the rollout of the project to allow room for more sensitisation of the public.

“Government recognises the importance of sensitisation of the public and all key stakeholders,” Mr Katushabe said.

He added: “Accordingly, the government had developed a communications strategy to be used as a guiding tool for sensitising the public.”

Speaking to Monitor on the sidelines of the committee session, Gen Muhwezi said: “Car bonds are going to be [authorised to install the digital plates since] registration is being done in bonds and even this one will work through the bonds.”

Mr Katushabe revealed that “for fitment in car bonds, temporary fitment facilities will be established in 10 bonded warehouses within Kampala and mobile fitment facilities will cater for bonds without temporary fitment facilities set-up.”

He also stated outlets that will be authorised to install the number plates will have to be trained.

“Government intends to regulate all garages and repair facilities thus ensuring that licensed garages and operators are trained on the procedures that will be followed in managing the removal and refitment of the registration plates,” Mr Katushabe said.

Car trackers:Govt assures on privacy

Mr Katushabe revealed that besides Kampala Metropolitan Area that will have four fitment areas, most of the other areas that will be set up will be situated at border points or close to border points.

“The service provider is setting up fitment facilities across the country, for fitment of plates in selected border posts and car bonds for first-time registration and also in regional offices for post registration,” he said.

He stated outlets will be set up in Jinja, Arua, Malaba, Mutukula, Mbale, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Busia, Gulu, Kabale and Hoima.

New codes for govt vehicles

As part of the arrangement, the government will also issue fresh alphabetical codes for cars belonging to government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“These new codes were informed by the fact that the alphabetic characters for identification of all MDAs were exhausted,” Mr Katushabe said.

“In the new arrangement, new codes have been assigned to every MDA for easy identification and the public will be sensitised to ensure that these codes are understood,” he added.