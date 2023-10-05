Govt starts repairs on Kabale-Kisoro road

Government has contracted Greystone Investment Ltd to fix a damaged section of Kabale-Kisoro road at Hamurwa in Rubanda District.

The construction works, which will cost Shs3.7b, are expected to be completed in a period of four months.

The road section was caved in on May 4 following a downpour that pounded the area for about two consecutive days.

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) then temporarily diverted traffic flow to Kabale-Katuna-Rubaya-Muko-Kisoro road and Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi to allow them time to work on the damaged road section. This was later lifted and vehicles were allowed to use one part of the road at the damaged section.

The Unra media relations manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, together with the Kabale area station engineer, Ms Alison Abenabo, on Tuesday supervised the ongoing civil works.

“The contractor is already on site, and we expect them to put more rocks to stabilise the road base, apply geotextile material and several layers of compacted gravel before applying asphalt,” Ms Abenabo said.

“We have asked the contractor to create a diversion at the damaged road section for the pedestrians, speed control and other safety measures for the smooth running of the civil works. This contract shall be completed in a period of four months and the contractor has been given a six months liability period,” she added.

She also appealed to the local residents, road users and leaders in the area to cooperate with the contractor so that the damaged road section can be fixed within the stipulated time.

Mr Ssempebwa said the delayed repair of the damaged road section was to allow proper investigations on the actual cause of the problem to make appropriate designs that could solve the problem once and for all.

“We assure the public that the procured contractor shall fix the damaged road section in the stipulated time frame as per the contract,” he said.

Representing the contractor, Mr Ibrahim Bwiine, said they have deployed specialised equipment to fix the damaged road section before the end of the contract period as they anticipate rain disruptions.

Contractor speaks

“All the local materials required shall be sourced locally. Our company shall emplo residents of this area for casual works and an office has already been put in place to handle local matters,” Mr Bwiine said.

Residents who included Mr Moses Muhwezi, Edward Mugira and truck drivers that included Christopher Bigabwa and Denis Mwekwase said the damaged section has been a great inconvenience to the road users.