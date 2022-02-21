Prime

Govt, Sudhir moot new Shs140b joint venture 

Left to right: Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, and Finance minister Matia Kasaija at the Munyonyo  Commonwealth Resort, on Kampala  February 19, 2022. Photos/courtesy

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

The government and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia are finalising a joint venture blueprint to build a modern Convention Centre at Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo to host the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit later next year. 
The architectural designs and bill of quantities for the engineering works are still being prepared, but the construction is estimated to cost $40m (Shs140b), multiple sources with working knowledge of the project have told this newspaper. 

