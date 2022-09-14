Govt sued over suspending Mak guild elections

The Soroti Woman MP has petitioned the East African Court of Justice challenging Makerere University Council’s decision to indefinitely suspend guild elections following the killing of a student during campaigns in July.

Ms Anna Ebaju Adeke in her September 12 petition contends that the decision contravenes fundamental principles of good governance.

“The applicant alleges that the decision of the respondent’s Makerere University Council on July 15 to terminate the electoral process of the 88th student guild leadership, to suspend the Makerere University guild, Senior Common Room, including the caretaker government guild, and all guild leadership structures, and to ban physical elections at the university were unlawful and an infringement of Articles 6 (d) and 7 (2) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community,” court documents read in part.

Ms Adeke, who is a former Makerere guild president, wants the court to direct the University Council to desist from further interference with the activities of Makerere Guild, Senior Common Room, and other guild leadership structures.

Court summoned the Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, also the sole respondent, to file his defence within 45 days before the matter can be heard.

“You are hereby notified that the above named applicant (Adeke) has instituted a reference against you copy of which is annexed hereto. You are hereby required to file a response within 45 days from the day of service hereof. In default, the reference will be heard and determined in your absence,” the summonses read in part.

In July, Betungura Bewatte, a second-year law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Kampala Campus in Mengo was killed in a clash during last-minute campaigns at Makerere.