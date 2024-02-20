Govt tasked to increase capitation grants to schools

Stakeholders in the education sector have appealed to the government to increase capitation grants to schools if the universal primary and secondary education programmes are to be successful.

This, educators in Kabale District say, would improve infrastructure in schools, besides providing meals for learners.

The chairperson of the Uganda National Teachers Union, Mr Zadock Tumuhimbise, said the government should have considered the increment of capitation grants 10 years ago.

He said the Shs20,000 budgeted for each pupil per year is too low compared to the cost of the required school items that increase every day.

“Many schools are in a sorry state because of inadequate funding from the central government. Besides being too little, the release of capitation grants delays a lot to an extent that some school administrators are always stuck,” Mr Tumuhimbise, who doubles as the head teacher for Bufuka Primary School in Kabale District, said.

He added: “Government should increase the capitation grant to match the increasing costs of scholastic materials.”

The Kabale District Education Officer, Mr Moses Bwengye, said the money, which the government releases as a capitation grant for every pupil under the Universal Primary Education for every term, is too little and has tempted school administrators to charge extra fees for providing meals and also for infrastructure development.

“There is a need for the government to consider increasing the capitation grant to facilitate the provision of meals to the learners and also support infrastructure development. The absence of the above two items is accelerating the dropout rate in primary schools. Only 43 percent of the primary schools in Kabale have standard infrastructure,” Mr Bwengye said.

Other stakeholders said the directives of government banning the collection any fees from educational institutions without increasing capitation grant affects the smooth implementation of the universal education programme.

But the LCIII chairperson of Ryakarimira Town Council in Kabale District, Mr Enock Kazooba, tasked the parents to invest in the education of the children by giving them packed meals since the government is providing other scholastic materials.