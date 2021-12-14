Govt tells cultural leaders to join fight against GBV

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Gender and Culture. PHOTO |  FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • A total of 354,736 teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020, and 196,499 in the first six months of 2021, according to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The government has asked cultural and religious leaders to help it fight violence against girls and women.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.