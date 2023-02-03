Govt to increase salaries of local leaders - Magyezi

The minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has said the government plans to increase the salaries of all local government leaders.

He made the revelation at the thanksgiving ceremony of Isingiro South MP Alex Byarugaba Bakunda at Kamubizi Primary School playground in Kikagate Sub-County in Isingiro District on Sunday.

Mr Magyezi said the government is planning to revise the salary structure of local government leaders starting with the village chairpersons who earn about Shs10,000 per month.

The move is expected to address salary disparities among the leaders.

He said President Museveni has tasked the ministry to prepare the remuneration framework paper to help guide the government on how to increase the salaries of local leaders.

Mr Magyezi said different advocacy groups such as the Uganda Local Government Association have been urging the government to increase salaries for district chairpersons and councillors.

“But as I explained, it is not possible for the government to only focus on one category of leaders, so we are going to study the entire framework so that the whole structure is addressed within the public service reform programme,” he said.

The Isingiro District Chairperson, Mr Aron Turahi, said because of meagre pay, village chairpersons have been extorting money from the locals who seek justice and social services.

“Increasing salary should start from LCIs up to the top level in the local government. I want to implore MPs to support the minister once his proposal is presented on the floor of Parliament because they are the ones who appropriate money,” he said.

Ms Emmellian Atuhaise, the LCI Ngyembe II , Kiguganga Parish Rukiri Sub-county in Ibanda District , said: “as chairpersons, they should at least pay us Shs200,000 because we do very important work.’’

Mr Fred Kabango, the LCI Booma cell in Mbarara City South Division, said: “ they should at least pay us Shs300,000 because in every government project, we are the ones who do mobilisation. So we must be taken care of well.”

Mr Patrick Tumuhimbise, the chairperson of Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council in Mbararara District, said Sub-county leaders currently earn Shs386,000 per month. “The government should pay us Shs2 million per month, since we do the donkey work. Before voters call the MPs, they first rush to us, so our salaries should be raised.”

Mr Magyezi also confirmed that the government is investigating the alleged sale of jobs by District Service Commissions.