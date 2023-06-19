Govt to release PDM cash balance this week – minister

The State minister for Finance in charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, has said the government plans to release the remaining Shs50m for each Parish Development Model Sacco in Uganda by the end of this week.

Mr Musasizi made the remarks during the reopening of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Rubanda District at the weekend.

It was closed about seven months ago for renovation which is estimated to have cost Shs300m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church is part of Kabale Diocese.

“As you are all aware, all Parish Development Model Saccos in Uganda have already received Shs50m in their bank accounts. Before the end of next (this) week, the government will release the balance of Shs50m to every Parish Development Model Sacco in the country to make a total of Shs100m revolving fund for the financial year 2022/2023,” Mr Musasizi said.

He added that the government has included Shs100b in the 2023/2024 financial year budget to fund skills development under the Emyooga programme. This is set to benefit enterprises which were not captured under the PDM Saacos.

“With all these well-funded government programmes on poverty eradication, we appeal to the leaders of religious institutions to use their structures and platforms to promote them among their followers for purposes of wealth and job creation,” Mr Musasizi said.

The minister also offered Shs10m to purchase modern seats for the church.

The pastoral coordinator for Kabale Diocese, Fr Lubein Mubangizi, who represented Kabale Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, warned the Christians against “devil” worshipping.

“Let the reopening of our renovated church be a reminder to you that there is a need for you to replenish your relationship with God. This beautiful church should accommodate the saints only but not those worshipping the devil,” he said.

He added: “While the Muslims remove their shoes at the entrance of their mosques, it is my appeal that you keep this place holy. Always use the holy waters at the entrance of your churches to cleanse yourself before entering such a holy place.”

Rubanda West MP Moses Kamuntu urged the government to address the water scarcity issue in the district.

Meanwhile, the Rubanda District Woman MP, Ms Prossy Begumisa Akampurira, asked parents to always monitor the academic performance and moral behaviour of children at school by keeping in touch with the teachers and other school administrators.

