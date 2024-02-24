Govt to retable Red Cross Bill

The Uganda Red Cross Society Bill which was passed by the 10th Parliament in March 2021 but not lawed by President Museveni is set to be re-tabled, reviewed and passed again by the House, Speaker Anita Among has said.

In her speech read by Soroti lawmaker Herbert Ariko, she said passing the Red Cross Bill and assenting it into law will strengthen the work of the society in a country prone to disasters.

“I understand that the 10th Parliament passed the Bill and forwarded it to the President for signing into law but it was neither rejected nor signed and that is why I will use my office to ensure that it is passed by the current parliament,” Ariko told members of the Uganda Red Cross Society (URSC) at its 2024 National Council Meeting in Kampala on Saturday.

In the message, Among further acknowledged that “passing this Bill will strengthen Red Cross’ capacity.”

Under ex-speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s leadership, parliament passed the Red Cross Amendment Act 21 on March 11, 2021 to legally formalize the auxiliary role of URCS with the government and other public authorities.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the meeting, URCS Secretary General Robert Kwesiga said that the Red Cross Bill will be one of the Bills recalled by the current parliament as it is still in the hands of the president.

“We have been guided to restart it. Whether we shall go with the earlier proposed content or amend it, will be the decision of parliament because we are starting from the positive strength because the last parliament debated and passed the Bill but if this one wants to make some amendments, it is their prerogative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Among also promised to direct budget committees to allocate a budget for URCS and ring-fence it since their mandate needs stable funding that should not be affected by any budget priority changes.

“We shall ensure that the society gets all necessary support politically and financially to ensure that you offer the excellent services of humanity to all people in the country,” she noted.