Govt to review restrictions on bodas

Boda bodas on Jinja Road in Kampala. A new report on improving road safety in Uganda has revealed that at least 89 percent of boda boda riders in Kampala City do not have driving permits. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The riders, whose night operations have been restricted right from the first lockdown in March 2020 from 6pm onwards, are an essential part of the night economy as they help in easing mobility.

As night economy reopens today, President Museveni has said the fate of prolonged curfew restrictions on boda boda riders will be decided upon by National Covid-19 Taskforce.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.