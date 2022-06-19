Govt to set up vocational institutions in each district

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, has revealed that the government harbours plans to establish vocational training institutes in each district as a way of upholding Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“I appeal to education stakeholders to embrace vocational skills because it’s the way to go. We want to teach our young generation subjects which are practical so that they do not find hardships of looking for jobs in future,” the vice president said in a speech read by junior Lands, Housing and Urban Development minister Persis Namuganza on Thursday.

The vice president added that since several youth do not get into higher institutions and universities due to various reasons, vocational institutions can help furnish them with hands-on skills.

“As government we are laying a foundation for the institutions … because we think that institutions needs more support to promote their objectives of skilling the young generation and having equipment in place,” she said

She added that promoting vocational skills will also help to achieve “our goals of vision 2040 because the hands-on skills help the youth to be able to create their own jobs and employ others.”

Ms Alupo further said: “If the youth can be able to start their own jobs, it means that the burden on government is lessened and also creates hope among the young people … this will help to have a plan for their future based on the skills they have acquired.”

She revealed that currently there is a mismatch of job opportunities in the country and that the vocational skills youth acquire can help address the imbalance.

The government also pledged Shs50m as support for vocational institutions that set out to furnish youth with hands-on skills.

Mr Godfrey Nuwagaba, the director Universal Vocational Institute, said of vocation skilling is the way to go.

“We have realised that vocational [graduates] are very expensive and when you go to the market you realise that if you train students from lower secondary level they will come with the interest to sustain them through,” he said.

He pledged to support the government in its effort to popularise uptake of vocational skills among Ugandan youth.

Govt vocational institutions

• Ntinda Vocational Training Institute

• Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba

• Uganda Technical College Kichwamba

• Bukalasa Agricultural Training Institute

• Uganda Technical College Elgon

• Uganda Technical College Bushenyi

• Uganda Technical College Lira

• Nakawa Vocational Training Institute

• Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute

• Buganda Royal Institute of Business and Technical Education, Mengo

• Karera Technical Institute in Bushenyi District

• Nyamitanga Technical Institute in Mbarara District

• Rwentanga Farm Institute in Mbarara District

• Kitgum Technical Institute in Kitgum District

• Kalongo Technical Institute in Agago District

• Ora Technical Institute in Zombo District

• Butaleja Technical Institute in Butaleja District

• Kasodo Technical Institute in Pallisa District

• Kaliro Technical Institute in Kaliro District

• Ssese Farm Institute in Kalangala District

• Lake Katwe Training Institute in Kasese District

• Kaberamaido Technical Institute in Kaberamaido District

• Ogolai Technical Institute in Amuria

• Buhimba Technical Institute in Hoima

• Lwengo Technical Institute in Lwengo

• Namataba Technical Institute in Namataba

• Sasiira Technical Institute in Nakasongola

• Kilak Corner Technical Institute in Pader

• Lokopio Technical Institute in Yumbe

• National Teachers College Unyama in Gulu District

• National Teachers College Muni in Arua

• National Teachers College Mubende in Mubende

• National Teachers College Kabale in Kabale

• National Teachers College Kaliro in Kaliro