Govt to start Covid vaccine trials on chimpanzees

Dr Monica Musenero

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Dr Monica Musenero, the minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, at the weekend said the two candidate vaccines have already been tested on mice and that the results are good.

The government is looking for a facility to outsource clinical trials of two locally developed Covid-19 vaccines on chimpanzees.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.