Govt to vaccinate 18-year-old students at school

Students seen reporting at school on January 10, 2022. 

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Mr Bahati revealed that government through the Uganda Development Corporation hopes to fund small-and-medium enterprises to support them mitigate the financial challenges they suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Government has announced plans to vaccinate 18-year-old students from their respective schools. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.