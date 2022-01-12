Govt to vaccinate 18-year-old students at school

Government has announced plans to vaccinate 18-year-old students from their respective schools.

The State Minister for Industry, Mr David Bahati, made the revelation on a radio station in south western Uganda last Friday. He tasked parents to ensure that their 18-year-olds are vaccinated.

“I appeal to teachers and school administrators to handle the students with care as they report back to schools. Many students have passed through hardships such as losing their parents and close relatives, domestic violence. Please emphasise counselling of these students so that they can attain the education standard they require,” Mr Bahati said.

He also tasked religious leaders, village health team members and local leaders to closely monitor the Covid-19 vaccination exercise to ensure that all the target groups in their communities are fully-vaccinated.

Mr Bahati said while the students are back to school, the community should engage in commercial farming to enable them get enough food for consumption and sale. “It pains to have 39 percent of Ugandans living in subsistence farming, where all the produced food is for home consumption. It is our appeal as government that every household should have enough food for home consumption and have surplus for selling. This should be achieved through commercial farming under the parish development model,” Mr Bahati said.

Mr Bahati revealed that government through the Uganda Development Corporation hopes to fund small-and-medium enterprises to support them mitigate the financial challenges they suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He also said government plans to extend financial support to local investors interested in starting up industries under the industrial park strategy.