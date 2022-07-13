Govt unveils industrial hubs for 7,000 youths

The director of presidential projects and industrial hubs, Mr Raymond Kamugisha, has said about 12 State House industrial hubs in different parts of the country will fully operationalise this month.

The initiative aims at enabling unemployed youth transit from job seekers to job creators.

Mr Kamugisha said each hub is expected to admit 300 jobless youths per semester and more than 7,000 annually. The learners will acquire practical skills in the fields of tailoring and carpentry, among others.

“Twelve industrial hubs will be starting full operations by July 23 and will each admit 300 youths per semester. The hubs will act as key centres for transforming the lives of Ugandans,” he said in a July 10 statement.

Mr Kamugisha said the youths who will benefit from the skilling programme will reside at the hubs and will be trained for a period of six months.

The State House-controlled industrial regional hubs are located in the districts of Gulu, Lira, Zombo, Mbarara, Mbale, Kasese, Kyanjojo, Mubende, Kween, Masindi, Kayunga and Napak.

The State House zonal industrial hubs were initiated by President Museveni to minimise high unemployment levels among the youths.

It is estimated that about 13.3 percent of youth aged between 18 and 30 years are unemployed.

Lack of sufficient experience and skills needed in the labour market is one of the major causes of youth unemployment.

Meanwhile, the State House comptroller, Ms Jane Barekye, has urged the newly-appointed State House industrial hub managers to be innovative and creative so as to achieve the objectives of the skilling programme.

Ms Barekye made the remarks while addressing 40 newly-appointed hub managers and their assistants during a two-weeks leadership training held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi on July 8. He advised the managers to adhere to the ethical code of conducts.

“Please use this opportunity as managers to contribute positively towards the development of our country by serving diligently at all times to ensure the success of the skilling programme in your respective regions,” she said.

“Ensure that there is strict discipline among the learners. Any immoral behaviours will discredit the main objectives of the programme.”