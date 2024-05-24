Govt urged to promote business events

Ugandan government has been urged to promote business tourism, specifically Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), to boost its economy.

Mr Glenton De Kock, CEO of the Southern African Association for the Conference Industry (Saaci), made this call during the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo at Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 23.

"The meetings industry is a key element in advancing the economy by acting as a vehicle for business, professional, and academic communities to achieve collaboration, innovation, and information dissemination," Mr Glenton said.

"The activities of the meetings industry are a significant element in the future growth of the global economy, an essential part of the spread of knowledge, and a key factor in building better understanding and relations amongst different cultures and regions."

Mr Glenton emphasized that Uganda can benefit from incremental direct spending by delegates and organizers, which flows not only to the hospitality sector but also to other sectors like restaurants, transport, and local retail.

He added that the business-tourism expo provides support for further investment in the visitor infrastructure based on growing overall visitor demand, extending seasonality and broadening the visitor base.

"Economically, you are sitting not only with gold but with platinum that allows you to bring more people into your country and, by doing so, you are allowing more social-economic impact to take place within your communities, and you have a thriving destination that can effectively do that," Mr Glenton said.

Mr David Sand, CEO of Uwin Iwin Performance Incentives and former SITE President, emphasized the importance of proper packaging to benefit from business events.

"There are two aspects to design: one is what happens before they (visitors) arrive at the destination, and what happens during the experience, because you have to get both right," Mr Sand said.

Ms Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, highlighted Uganda's diverse cultures and natural endowments, stating: "Uganda is known for its diverse cultures and is endowed with all the therapies that tourists need."

However, she noted that marketing a destination for tourism is different from marketing meetings and conventions.