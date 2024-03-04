Govt urged to revive traditional schools

Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu of the Church of Uganda has urged the government to provide financial support for the revival of traditional schools.

Rev Kaziimba said many traditional schools, including Nabumali High School have dilapidated structures and inadequate classrooms.

He said some of the schools also still have asbestos roofs, yet according to experts, asbestos pose health risks.

“These schools have nurtured outstanding individuals who now serve the nation, including Members of Parliament and the judicial officials. It is vital for the government to revitalise these schools like Nabumali High,” Archbishop Kaziimba said during the commissioning of a swimming pool pavilion at Nabumali High School constructed by Nabumali Old Students Association (NOSA) on February 28.

He said it was unfortunate that some traditional schools that used to produce the top performers in the national examinations, now rank among the lowest.

“As the Church of Uganda, we’ve also found that our traditional schools have been ravaged by corruption but we doing everything to combat it because we cannot permit the decline of the esteemed institutions that have brought immense benefits,” he said.

Arcbhishop Kaziimba added: “We plan to initiate dialogues with the government to explore optimal ways of collaborating to bolster support for these schools.”

Ms Margret Nabudde, the head teacher of Nabumali High School, said: “Our school has been among the traditional schools earmarked for general renovation and reconstruction but to date no such activities have taken off, yet the school is in dire need of renovation, especially classes and laboratories.”

Mr Darlington Sakwa, a former patron of NOSA, emphasised the need to change leaders in changes in traditional schools to enhance performance.

“Supervision and regular changes in leadership are essential to maintaining good performance,” he said.

Mr Charles Mungoma, the chairman board of governors of Nabumali High School, called for support to revive the school.