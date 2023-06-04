Great Lakes leaders endorse SADC decision to deploy troops in Congo

READ: DR Congo president slams regional force in east, hints at June exit

Last month the Southern African Development Community (SADC) said it would send troops to the DRC to help fight rebels in the country's east during a special SADC meeting in Windhoek, Namibia. It would the second such deployment, if it happens, in eastern Congo’s three-decade conflict. In the past, the deployment wasn’t so successful and troops from Zimbabwe were also accused of looting.

The EACRF, deployed last November, had their mandate extended last week after a summit of the EAC in Burundi said they would be added another six months to provide buffers to civilians and encourage withdrawal of rebel groups. But their presence has been controversial with Kinshasa insisting they must attack the M23, while the forces saying they lack such mandate to enter combat. In fact the DRC has refused to hold dialogue with the group it calls terrorists, something Rwanda says will prevent the search for long-term solution. Vincent Ngirente, the Rwandan Prime Minister told the EAC Summit on Wednesday the M23 deserve to be in the dialogue room as every decision on their surrender, integration, reconciliation and cantonment affects them.

In Luanda, where leaders gathered for the tenth extraordinary summit on peace and security in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Sudan, they called on all parties to sue for peace by abiding by ceasefire.

The summit was hosted by Angolan President João Lourenço, the Chairperson of ICGLR and the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa and Mediator appointed to facilitate dialogue between the DRC and Rwanda on their simmering feud over allegations of rebel support.

The ICGLR is an inter-governmental organisation of the countries in the African Great Lakes Region and was established to pursue political stability among countries of the Great Lakes region of Africa. These are; Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Republic of South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

The Luanda’s Summit was attended by Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic.

Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Congo, Tanzania, Zambia, Sudan sent senior government representatives to the meeting.

Kenya former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Facilitator designated by the East African Community and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission were also hosted by President Lourenço.

“Summit directed ministers of foreign Affairs of Angola, DRC, Rwanda, and Burundi as the current Chair of the EAC, supported by the Ad-hoc Verification Mechanism, to meet periodically to jointly assess the progress made in implementing the commitments from the Luanda Roadmap and the Joint Action Plan for the Pacification of the Eastern Region of the DRC and the Normalisation of Political-Diplomatic Relations between the DRC and Rwanda”.

The meeting statement also said the “summit welcomed the initiative of the Republic of Angola in deploying a contingent of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) with the aim of providing security to the Cantonment areas of the M23 and supporting the activities of the Ad-hoc Verification Mechanism.”

As for Sudan the gathering’s statement said that the “summit received a report on the situation in Sudan from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Special Envoy of the President of the Sovereign Council, and condemned the mutiny and resurgence of military conflict”.