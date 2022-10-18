Greater Masaka leaders ask govt to allow Saccos access PDM funds

Local leaders in Masaka Sub Region have asked government to allow targeted beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to utilise the funds which have been lying idle on Sacco bank accounts for over eight months.

All Saccos across the region are still stuck with the first portion of PDM funds on their accounts even when they fulfilled all requirements outlined by government in implementation guidelines.

For instance the PMD money has been on Saccos’ accounts since late 2021.The city comprises two municipalities; Kimaaanya /Kabonera and Nyendo/Mukungwe with 25 parishes.

Out of the 25 parishes, only 10 got the funds- each receiving Shs17m apart from one which got Shs7.6m.

Masaka City Council youth councillor Rogers Buregeya wondered why the government rushed to release funds when it wasn’t ready to operationalize the PDM programme launched by President Museveni in February 2022.

“Let them allow beneficiaries to get their money and start business,” he told Monitor on October 17 adding that “although local leaders welcomed the PDM programme, the technicalities involved are impeding its operationalization.”

Rakai District Vice Chairperson Ismail Bwanika said they hoped beneficiaries would have accessed the money by October 2022 but their expectations have since started fading.

“We worked with local leaders who mobilized our people to form Saccos at parish level and all the 73 Saccos got Shs8.9m each but they still have it on accounts unutilized,” he observed.

In Lwengo, coffee farmer group member Abel Mukwaya disclosed that they got Shs14m as a Sacco but have not accessed the funds.

“It is on the account like flowers. We ask government to allow us use it,” he said on October 17.

In Bukomansimbi, the district’s chairperson Fred Nyenje Kayira acknowledged receiving Shs500m which was shared among 62 Saccos, each getting Shs8m.

“Keeping that money on bank accounts serves no purpose, it simply shows government wasn’t ready to roll out the PDM programme. We just pray what was envisaged at the start is achieved,” he said.

Masaka Resident City Commissioner Ronald Katende indicated that: “The Saccos are ready to utilize the funds but are limited by guiding principles from line ministries.”

However, national PDM coordinator Dennis Galabuzi noted that the delays in allowing Saccos to use the money are aimed at avoiding previous mistakes in similar government-led poverty alleviation interventions.