Grief as student electrocuted in Tororo army school

At least one student died on Monday after she was electrocuted at Rubongi Army Secondary School in Tororo District.

The 15-year-old senior one student at the army founded school, Mercy Nyandoi, died instantly after she accidentally stepped on a naked electric wire, according to authorities.

The UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson Maj Isaac Oware attributed the incident to downpour that brought down several electricity poles.

"It is worth noting that the power line within the barracks was brought down by heavy rains in some sections hence posing danger to people in the barracks," he explained circumstances leading to the 4pm incident.

Uganda’s power distributor, UMEME, acknowledged notification about connection issues in the barracks and pledged maintenance works.

By press time, the deceased’s body was still in the Rubongi Military Hospital (RMH) mortuary for further management.