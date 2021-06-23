Gulu mortuary attendants charging Shs600,000 

By Ivan Tolit More by this Author

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital morgue attendants are on the spot for charging hefty fees on corpses before they are released to relatives.

It is reported that the personnel charge between Shs500,000 and Shs800,000 to release dead bodies, especially those of Covid-19.

Ms Lilly Adong, a resident of Lajwartek Village, Koro Sub-county in Omoro District, is one of the victims of the abnormal charges. In an interview, Ms Adong said one of the morgue attendants demanded that she pays Shs600,000, before they release the body of her husband, Samuel Okello, a senior police officer, who died of Covid-19 recently.

“When my husband died, we took his body to the mortuary to allow us arrange for his funeral, but when we came to pick his body, the attendant demanded Shs600,000. I had to deposit Shs150,000,” Ms Oroma said.

She noted that she agreed with the attendant to clear the remaining balance once they pick the body the following day.

Because she failed to raise the balance, Ms Adong ran to the RDC’s office to seek his intervention.

A medical personnel in a hospital, who preferred to speak anonymously, said they normally charge Shs50,000 as mortuary fees.

Mr James Otim Onegiu, the senior principal administrator, confirmed that there are other similar reports of staff charging the public at the morgue.

“The attendants allegedly demand from Shs100,000 to Shs800,000 from the members of the public. We are told they claim to use the money for purchasing formalin and other materials to treat the body as well as fees for keeping the body safe,” Mr Onegiu said.

Investigations have been done so far and the they will be brought to book.

“Charging fees at a morgue in a government hospital is an illegal act,” he said.

While addressing journalists at the weekend, Ms Denis Odongpiny, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner, said he was yet to address the concerns with authorities of the hospital.

