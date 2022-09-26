Half of pupils in Budaka govt schools fail to return for third term

About 49 percent of pupils in government-aided schools in Budaka District are yet to return to class, a month after the third term started, education officials have said.

Officials say most of the pupils who have dropped out are girls due to forced marriages, teenage pregnancy, and failure by parents to buy scholastic materials.

Ms Khanifa Mugala, the senior education officer, said it’s unfortunate that such a big number of pupils has not returned during a promotional term.

“From the assessment conducted in the schools across the district, it was found out that about half of pupils haven’t reported back to school,” Ms Mugala told education stakeholders during a community engagement in Lyama Sub-county at the weekend.

The district has 59 government-aided primary schools. Ms Mugala said early pregnancies and marriages are partly to blame.

“The situation isn’t good unless serious interventions are made to address it,” she said.

Ms Mugala also faulted parents for having a negative attitude towards education and neglecting their responsibilities and duties.

“We have, however, embarked on community engagement by challenging the parents to embrace education as a key priority,” she said.

Ms Mugala added that most of the schools lack adequate desks and staff quarters.

“We still have a deficit of about 3,000 desks but once funds are available, the challenge will be addressed,” she said.

The district education officer, Mr Paul Higenyi, said parents have turned their girls into a business venture by marrying them off before they even clock the age of 16.

The district probation officer, Ms Julian Muganzi, said Tademeri and Budaka sub-counties have the highest cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Teenage pregnancies in Budaka stand at 24.7 percent.

The head teacher of Nakisenye Primary School, Mr Felix Kirya, said parents have abdicated their roles.

“Parents need to change their mindset and embrace educating their children for a better future than thinking negatively all the time,” he said.

Mr Paul Kossa, the executive director, PACONET, a civil society organisation, said the community engagement on philanthropy for development is aimed at reviving the declining education in the region.

“Bukedi Sub-region used to be one of the leading regions in terms of education performance but time went on as the performance continued to shrink,” he said.

Civil society organisations step in